'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23 After Car Crash

"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence has died in a car crash ... a relative confirms to TMZ.

The singer was in Tennessee Tuesday when the crash took place ... although specifics of the accident have yet to be released.

Play video content

Willie posted a video just hours before the crash ... doing what he does best -- singing his heart out. Douglas Now was first to report the story.

Fans of the show remember Willie blowing the judges away in season 19, and making it all the way to the finale ... singing hits like "A Change is Gonna Come" and "Georgia on My Mind." He ended up coming in 2nd place behind Chayce Beckham.

There's been an outpouring of love for Willie since his passing ... Katharine McPhee of 'AI' fame expressed her heartbreak -- saying, "God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

The 2 performed a duet together during his time on season 19.

Producer Randall Emmett also left a message for Willie, writing "I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us."

He was 23.

RIP