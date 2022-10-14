'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Dead, Played Hagrid Through Entire Franchise

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who gained world-renowned fame as Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

Coltrane was sick for years, and passed away in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. It's unclear what he was battling.

Not only did Coltrane appear in each 'Harry Potter' film, his acting career started back in the '70s ... and included roles like Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald on the show "Cracker" from 1993-2006 as well as Valentin Zukovsky in "Goldeneye."

Coltrane struggled with osteoarthritis, a disease that destroys your joints, saying in an interview back in 2020 at his worst moments, he was in "constant pain." He also underwent a knee replacement.

Coltrane stood at 6'1", but his Hagrid character was portrayed to be 8'6".

Coltrane was married to Rhona Gemmell from 1999-2003, and they had two children together.

Coltrane was 72.