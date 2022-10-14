Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says She'll 'Punch Out' Donald Trump in New Jan. 6 Footage

Play video content

Nancy Pelosi's down to throw hands with Donald Trump ... that's what she angrily declared in the middle of the January 6th insurrection when the President wouldn't call off the rioters.

CNN obtained this new video shot inside the Capitol that day as Pelosi's Chief of Staff tells her Trump won't show face to turn back the angry mob because Secret Service didn't have the resources to protect him.

The Speaker of the House wasn't having it, and yelled ... "I'm gonna punch him out, and I'm gonna go to jail and I'm gonna be happy."

It sounds like Pelosi had been looking for an excuse to get physical with Trump and, in her rage, felt like she'd finally have one if he came down there.