Stars At The Pumpkin Patch ... Having A Gourd Ol' Time!

Halloween is right around the corner and these lit-up stars are looking amazeing at the pumpkin patch! While some celebs are hitting the hay with their family's, others are opting for a solo night out on the patch.

Stars like Snooki and Matthew Morrison headed to the pumpkin patch with their festive fams (talk about squash squad goals) ... while James Charles and Tamera Mowry put on a solo act with their plus-one-pumpkins.

Trick-or-treat yourself to our gallery of celebs who are lookin' fine snatching their pumpkins straight off the vine!