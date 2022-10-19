Be Kind To Your Wallet With These Cool Gift Options

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday season is fast approaching! If you're looking for some great gift ideas that don't break the bank, check out these unique options.

Mad Hungry 3-Pc Pakka Wood Spurtle Set (Natural)

TV personality Lucinda Scala Quinn designed these multi-tasking Mad Hungry three-piece Pakka Wood Spurtle Set made of Pakka wood, which are going for just $14.99.

3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable

The 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable provides one convenient cable to power up multiple gadgets at once, and it's currently on sale for just $25.

Soft Eyes Sleep Mask Set

Made of silky, comfortable fabric, the Soft Eyes Sleep Mask Set blocks out light and helps wearers fall asleep faster and wake up refreshed, and it's on sale for only $12.99.

Sam's Club 1-Year Membership

From health screenings and cheap prescriptions to tire services and travel deals, a one-year membership to Sam's Club provides endless perks and is currently on sale for just $25.

Self-Stirring Mug

Your coffee-loving loved one will go crazy for this Self-Stirring Mug that stirs beverages while keeping drinks warm with just one press of a button, now on sale for just $14.99

KiTiDOT: The Amusing Cat Collar Toy

Cat lovers will go as crazy as their cats for the KiTiDOT: The Amusing Cat Collar Toy, a laser collar toy made of cat-safe materials that provide kitty entertainment for just $23.95.

Teleflora Fresh Flower Delivery: Pay Only $25 for $50 Credit

Everyone loves flowers, so this Teleflora Fresh Flower Delivery: Pay Only $25 for $50 Credit is perfect for the hard-to-buy-for people on your list.

LED Rechargeable Running Bracelet

Show your favorite runner you care with this handy LED Rechargeable Running Bracelet that includes a reflective stripe and fluorescent color and is now on sale for $12.99.

Portable Night Light Humidifier

We love a good multitasker, and this Portable Night Light Humidifier improves air quality and provides a soft light at nighttime for just $16.99.

8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight

This portable 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight is equipped with 800 lumens, provides 3.5 hours of light, serves as a bottle opener and carabiner, all for only $19.99.