Olivia Wilde Posts Recipe to 'Special' Salad Dressing

Olivia Wilde appears to be confirming her "special" salad dressing that a former nanny claims set her ex, Jason Sudeikis, off -- that, or she's just trolling.

The actress/director posted an excerpt from rom-com queen Nora Ephron's memoir "Heartburn" -- which touches on a meal she makes ... including a salad. Ephron says there's a unique vinaigrette she'd learned, which Olivia seems to be suggesting might be hers as well.

Here's the recipe ... 2 tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar. While whisking with a fork, you add 6 tablespoons of olive oil until the vinaigrette is creamy. Word is, it's good for greens like arugula, watercress and endive.

OW didn't add any more context to her post -- which went up on her IG Story -- but on the face of it ... it's, at the very least, acknowledging part of what her nanny has alleged.

Just a refresher ... the woman, Erika Genaro, told DM that Olivia was whipping up this dressing and a salad while she was preparing to go see Harry Styles for a dinner date -- which triggered Jason and spurred him to start filming her in their kitchen.

Olivia allegedly told him he was scaring her, and Jason asked why she was leaving him and their kids. Then, according to the nanny, he laid out behind her car to stop her from going.

The exes came together with a statement, denying any truth to what their ex-nanny had claimed -- but now, Olivia has sorta watered that down by leaning into it ... joke-y or not.

Genaro has gone on to allege even more things since -- including the notion that she was still acting lovey-dovey with Jason while having already started her relationship with Harry ... including allegedly sleeping in the same bed naked and sending flirty texts.