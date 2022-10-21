Guess Who This Little Ghost Rider Turned Into!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
10/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this Miami native made her way out west to Los Angeles to be a model and movie star, she was putting on her most beautiful blue dress and posing for pictures in Silver Lake, CA.

It wasn't "2 Fast 2 Furious" for this gorgeous gal to make her way back to Miami where she was in Will Smith's "Miami" music video. This cute kid had some hard training days to accomplish everything she has, and that includes playing alongside Denzel Washington in two big movies.

A few thriller movies she's starred in include "Ghost Rider," "Lost River" and "Urban Legends: Final Cut."

Can you guess who she is?

