San Jose State Football Player Camdan McWright, 18, Killed In Scooter Accident

San Jose State football player Camdan McWright, a freshman running back, was killed on Friday morning ... in a horrifying scooter accident just feet from the SJSU campus.

He was 18 years old.

According to law enforcement, McWright was riding on an electric scooter at around 6:53 AM when he steered into an intersection and was struck by a school bus that was carrying 14 local high school students.

Authorities say McWright suffered significant injuries in the collision ... and died at the scene.

Cops said they do not believe alcohol or drugs factored into the crash. They added that an investigation is ongoing.

SJSU officials said Friday following the accident that they were devastated over it all.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," football head coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that."

"We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright just joined the SJSU roster this season after starring at St. Genevieve H.S. in Los Angeles. He had played in one game for the Spartans this season, rushing for six yards on three carries against UNLV on Oct. 7.

He would have turned 19 years old in December.