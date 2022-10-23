Robert Englund -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Robert Englund's looks over the years are like a dream!

Here is a 44-year-old version of the long-time scary moviemaker looking quite supernatural during the "Horror Hall of Fame" Gala at Universal Studios back in 1991 (left). This was just a few years before he reprised his role of Freddy Krueger in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare."

And, 31 years later the iconic thrill-seeker recently brought his scariest pose to a film festival in Spain (right). He may not be in his signature striped sweater, fedora and razor-claw glove ... but he still cuts up the competition with one glance.

"One, two, Freddy's coming for you!"

The question is ...