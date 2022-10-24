10-Time National Champion Cheerleader, Eric Ortiz, Dead At 30

Eric Ortiz -- a former Louisville Cardinals cheerleader and 10-time national champ -- died unexpectedly over the weekend. He was only 30 years old.

GymTyme All-Stars in Louisville announced the sad news ... saying their former cheerleader passed away on Saturday, remembering Ortiz as a "sweet, amazing, and genuine person."

"This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of us expected. One of our own beloved athletes, alumnae, and friends was called home," the cheerleading gym announced Monday.

"Eric Ortiz was a force when he joined our program. He could stunt, tumble, jump, dance, and perform with some of the greatest athletes that have ever stepped a shoe onto a cheer floor."

"He was captivating as an athlete. He could do it all and that he did. He was a leader at practice and on the competition floor."

The New York native was part of the University of Louisville cheerleading squad and the GymTyme All-Stars. During his cheering career, Ortiz won two world championships and 10 national championships.

Several cheerleaders paid tribute to Ortiz on social media, including Gabi Butler who shared photos of her and Eric together on her Instagram.

"You were the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met 🤍," the star from Netflix's "Cheer" said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The memories that we have shared are ones that a lot of people don’t get to share because they were so special."

"I love you with all my heart and soul Eric… rest easy my angel, you will always be missed and in my heart."