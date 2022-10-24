Serena Williams Teases Tennis Comeback, 'I'm Not Retired'

Play video content TechCrunch

Serena Williams is flirting with a tennis return once again -- the superstar says she is NOT retired ... and the chances of her playing are "very high."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner made the comment at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco just days ago ... and it definitely sounds like she's got the itch to pick up the racket again.

"I'm not retired," Williams said.

In fact, Serena goes on to say there's a good chance fans will be able to watch her compete again ... but followed up with a joke.

"The chances are very high," Willaims said. "You can come to my house, I got a court. I got you."

Remember ... Williams said back in August she was "evolving away" from the game of tennis after 27 years, and her last match would be at the U.S. Open.

Of course, we saw that end on an emotional note as Williams lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanović ... and since then, Serena says it's been challenging to adjust to her new life.

"I did wake up the other day and I went on the court and I was like, 'Oh, for the first time in my life, I'm not playing for a competition and it felt really weird,'" she said.

"It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But, I’m still trying to find that balance."

Williams has hinted at making a return in the past -- back in September, she name-dropped Tom Brady when talking about possibly coming back.

.@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...” 👀🎾https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/B9RwfOK7he — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022 @GMA