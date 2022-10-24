Stars Dressed As Celebs ... Two For The Price Of One!

Since Halloween is the one day a year a celeb can deck out as whoever they aspire to be ... the stars are hanging up their Hollywood egos and busting out their best celebrity costumes!

Charli D'amelio put on her poker face and had a night out as Lady Gaga.

One famous look-a-like to another ... celebs are taking full advantage of dressing up as their fellow star-peers! From Ciara and Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson to French Montana as The Weeknd, these stars and many more came to slay!

Offset went full on "Super Freak" as R&B musician Rick James.

Check out our gallery of stars twinning with their famous counterparts. After all, imitation IS the sincerest form of flattery, right?!