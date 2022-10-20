Celebs Hit Up Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night

As Halloween approaches, normies are looking for thrills -- and so are celebs ... which is exactly why a good amount of 'em are hitting Universal Studios for the best scares in town.

As you might know, Halloween Horror Nights is underway at the L.A. theme park -- and with some of the freakiest haunted mazes within reach in Hollywood ... it's no surprise that some A-listers are pouring in for their fair share.

Among some of stars who've shown up so far ... Billie Eilish, Jordyn Woods and her BF, Karl-Anthony Towns. While you'd think they'd be screaming, they're actually all cheesin'!

Bebe Rexha also popped in for HHH, but her visit seems to have been a little more fright-filled ... 'cause it looks like she's losing her head here. That, or just hamming it up for the camera -- could go either way.

Actress Kiernan Shipka also splashed down at one point this season. She looked a little more even-keeled than Bebe did alongside a bunch of monsters -- but that might have to do with her work on the 'Sabrina' witch show on Netflix ... which is scary as hell.

There's also Shawn Mendes, who swung by to pose with the performers and flash his pearly whites. The guy didn't look to be too afraid or anything.

The attraction's got a rep for being as in-your-face as possible in terms of trying to scare you ... but these folks aren't allowed to make actual contact, close as they might get.

That directive is likely applied even more so when it comes to the rich and famous who might swing by during Halloween-time ... in other words, these fine folks are at no real risk of being too scared or accosted.

As for the rest of us ... well, a little more so.

Play video content