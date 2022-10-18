Scary Houses From Halloween Horror Movies

It's spooky season, which means it's time for some folks to check out the creepiest haunted houses around town. In honor of the holiday, we take a look at some infamous houses to ever hit the big screen.

The Dakota apartment building in NYC is best known as 'The Bramford' in the 1968 horror film "Rosemary's Baby," and it's got some pretty fascinating history. It was once home to celebs like Leonard Bernstein, Lauren Bacall -- and John Lennon, who was shot and killed at the front entrance.

California is notorious for some of these haunted houses ... like the iconic home of Michael Myers from the 1978 OG horror flick "Halloween," which is currently in South Pasadena, CA ... and many others around L.A.

There's also a ton of creepy houses around the globe ... like The Oakley Court Hotel featured in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" horror flick.