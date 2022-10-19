Killer Horror Movie Memorabilia Up For Auction

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
10/19/2022 12:40 AM PT
PropStoreAuction.com

Halloween is right around the corner, and some die-hard fans are getting the chance to get their hands on some actual props from their favorite horror flicks.

Prop Store online auction house has a ton of gear -- from Freddy to Jason and more -- about to go up on the block, but the prices might scare the you-know-what outta you.

'Freddy Vs. Jason' (2003) - Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) Glove - Estimate: $25,000 - $35,000
PropStoreAuction.com

There's plenty of Freddy Krueger memorabilia to go around ... like the entire get-up worn in the 2003 "Freddy vs. Jason" flick. It features a coat, jumper, long-sleeved T-shirt, pair of trousers and a belt ... and even comes with an autographed undersuit. The 'fit is estimated to sell for $20 to $30K.

'Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan' (1989) - Mario Kirner Collection: Jason Voorhees' (Kane Hodder) Screen-matched Hockey Mask - Estimate: $40,000 - $60,000
PropStoreAuction.com

There's also Jason's infamous hockey mask worn in the 1989 flick "Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan." It's expected to fetch between $40K and $60K.

'The Omen' (1976) - Production-used Clapperboard - Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000
PropStoreAuction.com

"The Omen" fans can relive the making of the 1976 film with this production-used clapperboard ... it's estimated to bring in between $6k and $8K.

It seems like these artifacts are a pretty penny, but obviously their values keep increasing over the years ... so might be worth it! The auction opens up in a couple weeks.

