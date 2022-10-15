Controversial Halloween Costumes Worn By Celebrities Throughout The Years
10/15/2022 12:30 AM PT
Jeffrey Dahmer costumes seem to be all the rage for this year's Halloween season, but people are up in arms over the tone-deaf outfit choice ... so we're taking a look at some of the most controversial costumes worn by celebs.
Chris Brown took the terrorist route for an outfit on Halloween ... complete with a beard and a turban.
Shaun White caught some flack when he once dressed up as Simple Jack from the film, "Tropic Thunder" ... a character mentally disabled in the flick.
Several celebs thought showin' up in blackface would be alright ... like Colton Haynes as Kanye or Canadian PM Justin Trudeau -- but none might've taken the controversial cake quite like Julianne Hough, who got a ton of backlash for portraying Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren from "OITNB."
Kelly Dodd donned a headdress as a Native American, while husband Rick Leventhal dressed up as no ordinary cowboy ... but specifically Alec Baldwin from "Rust," just days after the fatal shooting on-set.