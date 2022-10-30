Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this pumpkin head is an actress who iconically plummeted off a bridge -- falling to her death -- and transcended into a ghost!

Her long list of acting achievements and freak-filled roles commenced in the '80s, continued through the '90s and she put an even bigger mark on Hollywood after chumming up with a little mouse in the early 2000s. On a spookier note, she starred in the horror/fiction series "The Exorcist."