Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

10/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 12
Underneath this pumpkin head is an actress who iconically plummeted off a bridge -- falling to her death -- and transcended into a ghost!

Her long list of acting achievements and freak-filled roles commenced in the '80s, continued through the '90s and she put an even bigger mark on Hollywood after chumming up with a little mouse in the early 2000s. On a spookier note, she starred in the horror/fiction series "The Exorcist."

She may have once struggled to scare The Deetzes ... but can you successfully carve into this pumpkin and pull out the scrambled star?

