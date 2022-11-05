Military Plane Cuts Penis Path Over Syria

A U.S. military pilot was juggling lots of balls as he flew over the Mediterranean ... cutting a path that looked like a 6th grade joke.

The KC-135 aerial tanker was cruising over the ocean between Lebanon and Cyrus. The flight tracker showed an oval image, then 2 smaller circles. It's unclear why the pilot was making what looked like erratic moves, but whatever his intentions ... it's kinda hilarious!

Air Force Captain Ryan Gross -- not the pilot -- concedes, "While these adjustments and movements appear to create a vulgar outline, there was no intent by the pilots or the units to do so."

Another Air Force honcho says they're talking to the crew about the movements, but there was nothing untoward.

This has happened in the past, and sometimes it was intentional -- a gag, if you will. A couple of Navy pilots drew a similar flight pattern back in 2017, and they got a wrist slap.