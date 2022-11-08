Aaron Carter Working on New Album in the Weeks Before His Death

Aaron Carter was heavily focused on making new music in recent weeks, and we're told he was even getting the jump on an album ... hoping it would mend fences with his brother, Nick Carter.

The singer's manager, Taylor Helgeson, tells TMZ ... Aaron started working with his team on "Love 2" -- a sequel to his 2018 album -- just a couple of weeks ago. We're told he was really excited about it, seeing it as some of his best work yet.

Taylor says Aaron was pouring his emotions into the album -- addressing a lot of personal topics, laying it all out for his fans ... so they'd finally understand him and his struggles.

We're told Aaron's other goal for the project was fixing his relationship with Nick and the rest of his family. He planned to use the music to tell them just how much he loves them, especially Nick.

Play video content 10/15/22

As we reported, Aaron expressed his love for his bro just a couple of weeks before he died ... singing a Backstreet Boys song and telling him he'd always have his back.

Play video content 11/6/22 @DippsBhamrah

TMZ broke the story, Aaron's housekeeper found him dead Saturday in the bathtub at his home.