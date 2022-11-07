Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Play video content

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late.

In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancee Melanie which states, "You're going to die." The words clearly upset Aaron, though it's unclear what may have sparked the message.

Aaron's fans were also very active in commenting on his live streams and social media posts, sometimes voicing their concern if he seemed to be out of it. After his death, one fan wrote, "I was watching his IG live the other day thinking the guy needed help asap."

TMZ broke the story, fans called the cops to Aaron's home for a welfare check in September after they believed he was huffing during a live-streaming session. First responders made contact with Aaron, who told them he'd been asleep, and they left as there was no additional cause for concern.

In another video from Aaron's live just a couple weeks before he died, Aaron expressed his love for his older brother and Backstreet Boys star, Nick Carter, during a live session -- letting Nick know he always would have his back.

Nick released a statement about Aaron Sunday, saying, "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."