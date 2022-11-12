Suspect Shoves Child At Daycare Center During Police Pursuit Caught on Video

Play video content Warren Ohio Police Department

A violent offender fleeing from police shoved a child to the floor after he broke into an Ohio daycare center ... and the wild foot chase was all caught on video.

Lamar Mitchell was driving in the city of Warren when a patrolman recognized him as a suspect wanted for a felony assault and tried to pull him over.

But, Mitchell sped away to elude capture ... but he didn't get far because he plowed into a nearby vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident ... Mitchell took off on foot with officers running in hot pursuit.

That's when cops fired up their body cameras and captured the dramatic events released by the Warren Police Department.

In the bodycam footage, one officer is seen dashing after Mitchell while pulling out his taser.

Mitchell forced his way inside the daycare and then spun around, simulating a gun by pointing his finger at the cop.

Still, the officer pursues Mitchell down a corridor and into a room filled with kids.

Mitchell hurls into the playpen over a child, pushing him headfirst to the ground.

A daycare worker scoops up the toddler -- who thankfully wasn't hurt -- and rushes off to safety as other kids are heard crying. Officers handcuffed Mitchell and took him away.