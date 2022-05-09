Escaped Alabama Inmate Captured, Prison Guard Shot Herself

The alleged murderer who escaped from prison late last month and the guard who allegedly helped him have been cornered and captured in an Indiana cornfield ... according to FOX59 in Indianapolis.

It went down Monday afternoon in Evansville, IN, when police tracked down a pickup truck Casey White and Vicky White were driving -- a 2006 Ford F-150. The pair apparently fled to a nearby cornfield where cops surrounded them.

Play video content

The Lauderdale Co, Alabama Sheriff says Casey has been taken into custody after surrendering ... and Vicky has been taken to a local hospital. It's clear Vicky is in rough shape ... the Sheriff said, "I hope she survives this. I don’t know the extent of her injuries. We don’t wish any ill will on Vicky with her health but she has some answers to give us.”

End of police chase — Evansville, Indiana. Car badly damaged. pic.twitter.com/8KMN8rezxm — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 9, 2022 @BrianEntin

As for Casey White, he's also in custody and there are unconfirmed reports he too was shot, although it's not clear if it was his own gun or someone else's.

As we reported, Casey White, who was in custody on a murder charge, escaped from an Alabama detention center with the help of Vicky White, who drove him away under false pretenses. Authorities say the 2 were involved in a relationship.