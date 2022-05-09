Surveillance Footage Apparently Shows Escaped Alabama Inmate

The inmate who fled an Alabama prison might've just popped up at a carwash some 300 miles away ... at least if you buy this surveillance footage.

WEVV obtained a screenshot of a video that was taken at Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, IN -- where investigators reportedly believe Casey White might've absconded to with prison guard Vicky White ... a woman of no relation, but who authorities believe helped break him out in late April.

The outlet reports that U.S. Marshals are on the ground and looking into this footage -- the feds believe Casey might be using a vehicle that was reported as stolen in the area.

No official word on whether this is a red herring or the real McCoy -- frankly, it doesn't really look like the escaped con from this image alone ... but it's hard to tell definitively from this one still frame. In any case, law enforcement is looking into it.

Evansville is several hundred miles from the Lauderdale County Jail, from which CW escaped. Vicky reportedly had been in a relationship with this guy, and literally walked out of the facility with him on April 29 ... apparently telling coworkers she was escorting him to court.