Officer Goes Flying Headfirst Trying to Catch Courthouse Escapee
9/24/2020 1:21 PM PT
A man convicted of drug possession made a break for it in court, and despite an insane, all-out effort by a deputy to catch him ... the guy escaped and is still on the loose.
The video's wild -- Nicholas Garrison had just been sentenced Tuesday in Highland County, Ohio after being found guilty of aggravated possession of meth, when he decided to make a run for it.
Garrison broke free from the bailiff who was trying to slap the cuffs on him. A couple officers gave chase, and you gotta see how one went diving over a railing in an attempt to nab Garrison. He came up empty though, and in the most painful way.
As Garrison continued down the stairs, the poor deputy also continued down -- but he was sliding on his back. Court officials say he suffered a concussion and 4 broken ribs.
Garrison is still at large and his attorney, Kathryn Hapner, tells us ... he was hoping to just get probation, but the judge sentenced him to 6 months PLUS an additional 530 days for violating parole on a previous burglary conviction. All told that would be nearly 2 years in prison.
Hapner says she believes the harsh sentence set him off and made him decide to run. If they catch him, we suspect his sentence is gonna get even longer.
