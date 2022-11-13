Mema, Grandma from 'Hollywood Hillbillies' Dead at 76

Dolores Hughes, known affectionately as Mema, the unlikely/likely breakout star of the hit show, "Hollywood Hillbillies," has died ... TMZ has learned.

The exuberant grandma on the reality show died of heart failure at a hospital in Grayson, Georgia last Wednesday, according to her manager, David Weintraub.

"Hollywood Hillbillies," the #1 show on Reelz at the time, was a reverse version of "The Simple Life" and an obvious riff off the sitcom back in the day, "The Beverly Hillbillies."

Mema became the center of attention in her fam, which included grandson Michael Coppercab, who has gone on to become a YouTube star.

The show followed the family as they tried to navigate Hollywood, with the help of Ray J and Weintraub.

Weintraub tells TMZ, "Mema was the greatest, most outspoken 'tell-it-like-it-is personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven."

Mema is survived by her husband, Paul Conlon, daughter Dee Dee Peters, son John Cox and grandson Michael Coppercab Kittrell.

Mema was 76.