Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas

Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas.

Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way Up" were up for "Best Rap Performance" in 2005 and 2017, respectively -- but took L's to BEP's "Let's Get It Started" and Chance's "No Problem" (with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz).

Joe maintains his 3x platinum "All The Way Up" was bigger than Chance's hit ... a song's melody he wouldn't recognize if it was playing while he was trapped in an elevator!!!

He told GQ ... “If people understood the culture, Remy and I were like Robin Hood and Cinderella, They gave it to Chance the Rapper -- and for what? I’m not going to be disrespectful, but they gave it to him for a record I don’t even know no more. This is my point. I don’t even know what he beat us with. Do you understand?"

Will.i.am and BEP were brought into the hip hop game through Eazy-E, and have several multi-platinum songs and albums ... but Joe couldn't recall the group's name, he was so disgusted in losing to them.

As he puts it, "Same thing happened to us with ‘Lean Back.’ We lost Best Rap Performance By a Duo Or Group in 2005 to, what’s these guys? What’s the guy with the girl, Fergie?"

Railing against Grammy snubs has been a hot topic all week with the announcement of the 2023 nominees ... which include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Drake -- all of whom enjoy mass popularity. Other, less Billboard-friendly artists, didn't garner the Grammy shine.

We recently spoke to Grammy magnet H.E.R. who says true artists shouldn't worry about such accolades, because love of the art is what matters most.

