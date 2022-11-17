Taylor Swift Fans Outraged as Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Concert

The Swifties are currently raging -- Ticketmaster just canceled the public on-sale for tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour -- just a couple days after a disastrous presale process.

In a statement Thursday, Ticketmaster said, "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

As you can imagine, Taylor's fans were NOT happy ... one wrote, "They’re saying CANCELLED!!!!! Not postponed. Not rescheduled. CANCELLED. @taylorswift13 better finally address this situation. It’s gone too far."

Another raged, "YOU HAVE BEEN SELLING TICKETS ONLINE FOR YEARS AND ARE A MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY AND YOU’RE TELLING ME YOU STILL CAN’T FIGURE OUT HOW TO RUN A FUNCTIONING WEBSITE AND GET TICKETS INTO THE HANDS OF FANS THERE’S SO MANY WHO STILL DON’T HAVE TICKETS"

So ya, Ticketmaster is rightfully taking a lot of heat right now.

As we reported, fans waited hours and shelled out hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- of dollars to get their hands on tickets. While some were lucky, many others weren't, coming up empty despite having a presale code.

On Wednesday, Tennessee's Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced he'd investigate Ticketmaster for antitrust violations.