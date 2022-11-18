Banksy Encourages Shoplifters to Target Guess, Accuses Them of Stealing Artwork

Banksy is going to war with Guess -- accusing the clothing brand of stealing his work -- and now encouraging folks to steal from the retailer's London store.

The famous graffiti artist just put out a call to all shoplifters, encouraging them to visit the Guess retailer on Regent Street in London.

Banksy posted an image of the Guess storefront, and it looks like the retailer has his Flower Thrower graffiti displayed along with clothes bearing some of his famous works.

In his post, Banksy rips into Guess, saying ... "They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?"

Guess recently started selling a new collection and the clothing line ads brag about items "with graffiti by Banksy." Guess says the collection is a collab with Brandalised, which Guess describes as "an urban graffiti license whose mission is to offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectibles."