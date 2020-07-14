Banksy Tags Underground London Train With Masked Rats, COVID Commentary

Banksy Tags Underground London Train ... W/ Rats, Masks & 'Rona!!!

7/14/2020 8:37 AM PT
LOWKEY IN LONDON
BANKSY / INSTAGRAM

Banksy isn't so elusive in the time of coronavirus -- the guy's out and about in the open, tagging up public trains in London and his message is clear ... wear a damn mask!

The mysterious graffiti artist -- who's known for some of the most elaborate paint jobs and publicity stunts around -- pulled an awesome prank across the pond while riding London's Underground.

Check it out ... Banksy documented his latest work in an awesome vid, showing him infiltrating a busy train and getting to work beautifully tagging it.

You can't really see his face all that well -- he has a face mask and full PPE on to conceal his identity -- but it's wild that Banksy surfaced so overtly here.

He fooled the riders into thinking he was there to do business, and nobody gave him a hard time when he whipped out his paint can. Banksy proceeded to paint his signature sewer rats, only this time with a heavy COVID theme.

Some of them were wearing masks, some were sneezing snot across the windows -- and of course, Banksy added some pop culture commentary by invoking a Chumbawamba hit that you haven't heard in years.

Watch ... it all makes sense in the end.

The Best of Banksy
Launch Gallery
the best of banksy Launch Gallery

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later