Banksy Shows Off Work-From-Home Artwork, Rats in the Bathroom

Banksy's not letting coronavirus stifle his creative flow -- his out-of-this-world artwork is going strong in his own home ... but like he says, the missus probably ain't pleased.

The mysterious street artist -- who puts up WILD, often-times live, phantom art exhibits all over the world -- gave his followers a sneak-peek into his crib Wednesday with a little quarantine update ... clearly showing the master craftsman's been hard at work in the bathroom.

Check it out ... at first glance, you think you're looking at a bunch of animated rats making a vivid mess out of the John -- toilet paper unfurled, toothpaste splattered on the wall, brown gunk smeared across the toilet -- but it's just his latest homemade creation.

He even got some close-up shots so folks could soak in the detail he put into this. Per usual, it's incredibly intricate and looks like a scene out of a graphic novel or comic.

Banksy captioned it, "My wife hates it when I work from home." Can't blame her -- the place looks like a sty ... granted, it's mostly an optical illusion. Probably easy enough to clean up.