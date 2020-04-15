Armie Hammer Showcases New Quarantine Haircut, Mustache

Armie Hammer's potential stir-craziness is pretty evident in his fresh new haircut and mustache, which kinda scream ... "Wait'll they get a load of me!"

The "Call Me By Your Name" star just shared his new mane, and it evokes thoughts of a couple classic characters -- Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver" with a hint of Alex's menacing look in "A Clockwork Orange."

Armie fittingly captioned the maniacal looking shot of his new mohawk and handlebar mustache ... "Killing the game."

Of course, one could also see his mustache and be reminded of 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic, or think of The Ultimate Warrior because of his outfit ... there's truly a lot going on here.

As we first reported, the coronavirus pandemic has more and more Americans deciding to cut their own hair at home. Armie's hammering that point home ... for better or worse.