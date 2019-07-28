Armie Hammer Lets Young Son Suck on His Toes

Play video content

If you thought Tom Brady kissing his son on the mouth was weird, wait 'til you get a load of Armie Hammer and his toe-sucking kiddo. Blows the Brady bunch out of the water.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram story Saturday that showed a pretty gnarly sight -- his 2-year-old son, Ford, sucking his dad's toes, big one included.

In the since-expired clip, Armie is being recorded -- presumably by his wife, Elizabeth Chambers -- lying down on a coach with his boy on the other end, and the kid's mouth on two of his pop's toes. Looks like Ford's really trying to get more in there too.

At the time, Armie captioned the clip, "This happened for a solid 7 minutes... #footfetishonfleek" And, the woman on the video jokingly notes, "This is not normal."

Uh, yeah ... we might have to agree with ya there.

Lots of people have had lots to say about the toe-sucking -- but, truthfully, there's really not much to add other than ... to each their own. Bottom line ... Armie and his son are close, just like TB is with his kid.

You'll recall, Tom was filmed giving his 10-year-old son a peck on the lips during a segment from his Facebook series, "Tom vs Time," which tons of folks were weirded out by.