Adele Repeatedly Breaks Down in Tears as She Begins Las Vegas Residency
Adele Tears and Fears as Vegas Residency Kicks Off
11/19/2022 6:04 AM PT
Adele barely got through opening night of her Vegas residency ... repeatedly dissolving into tears, saying she was super scared to take the stage.
The Ceasar's Palace Colosseum was unsurprisingly packed Friday night, as Adele told the crowd she was "so scared and nervous."
Speech! #Adele @reviewjournal #RJnow #Vegas pic.twitter.com/IJDRSgnSHA— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) November 19, 2022 @johnnykats
As for why ... as you know, the residency was scrapped at the last minute in January after there were production disputes and COVID concerns. She took heat for the cancellation, and a reboot seemed uncertain.
Adele told the crowd, “I should be giving you a standing ovation. Thank you so much for coming back to me. I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it's perfect."
“Set Fire to the Rain” was UNREAL. @Adele #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/7QsBPTfC8p— Brandon López (@BrandonLopezTV) November 19, 2022 @BrandonLopezTV
She went on ... "I'm so scared and nervous, but I am so happy. I don't know what I was thinking putting piano ballads at the top of the set ... hopefully over time my nerves will disappear. I would also really like to thank Caesar's because there have been a lot of rumors and they never once asked any questions, they've been amazing."
“Someone Like You” singalong will always be a moment 🤍 #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/OHa9BAsmEv— Adele Global 🍷 (@AdeleGlobaI) November 19, 2022 @AdeleGlobaI
Adele's man, Rich Paul, son Angelo, and good buddy James Corden were all front and center.
Congrats!!!