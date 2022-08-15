Adele 'Happy As I'll Ever Be' With Rich Paul, 'I Might As Well Be Married'

'I Might As Well Be Married'

'Happy As I'll Ever Be' With Rich Paul

Adele is convinced she'll never find someone like Rich Paul again -- saying she's "happy as I’ll ever be" in a relationship with the sports super agent.

The "Easy On Me" singer gushed over Paul in a recent interview with Elle magazine ... explaining that things are going so well with LeBron James' BFF, she "might as well be married."

"I've never been in love like this," she said. "I'm obsessed with him."

The 34-year-old hasn't been shy about expressing her feelings for Paul -- she said in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2021 that the two had the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship.

The couple seems so smitten with one another, many have speculated they're already engaged, but she told Elle that's not the case ... yet.

Adele added in the interview that she was hopeful she could have more kids some day.

"I'm a homemaker and I’m a matriarch," she said, "and a stable life helps me with my music."