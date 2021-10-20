Adele Gets Cozy With Rich Paul Courtside At Lakers Opener

It was "Bring Your Music Star Girlfriend To Work Day" for Rich Paul -- the NBA super-agent hit up the Laker game with Adele on Tuesday ... with the couple looking cozy out in public together.

There were a large number of VIPs at Staples Center to watch LeBron James and Anthony Davis face off against the Golden State Warriors ... and Paul had a front-row seat to keep an eye on his superstar clients.

Adele and Rich refrained from much PDA -- after all, it's kinda a business event for the Klutch Sports founder -- but the couple was spotted sitting close and friendly throughout the night.

Justin Bieber and Usher pulled up to watch the game as well ... with Kevin Hart stopping by to share some jokes.

James Corden, Lily Collins and Kid Cudi were also in attendance ... with the latter reppin' his very own "Space Jam" Tune Squad jersey.

Jack Nicholson also made a rare appearance at the game -- remember, he used to hit up every home game he could ... but more recently, he has been much less frequent.