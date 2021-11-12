Adele Gushes Over Relationship With BF Rich Paul, 'Incredible, Openhearted'

There's a fire starting in Adele's heart -- the singer is opening up on dating NBA super-agent Rich Paul ... saying it's the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship she's ever been in.

The "Easy On Me" artist -- who started dating LeBron James' right-hand man this year -- detailed her new romance with Paul with Rolling Stone this week ... saying they first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago.

But, the couple didn't hit things off until June of 2021 ... and were spotted together a month later.

"I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," 33-year-old Adele said.

The couple made things official shortly after ... and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

In fact, they attended the NBA Finals in July, LeBron's wife's birthday party in August and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Now, Adele is happy with her new man ... and is even so comfortable with Paul, she was "proud" to introduce him to her 9-year-old son, Angelo.