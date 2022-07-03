Adele Says She Was 'Devastated' After Postponing Las Vegas Residency

Adele says she was gutted by the criticism surrounding the cancelation of her Vegas residency, but still ... she has no regrets.

Adele, you'll recall, announced back in January, just a day before her residency was supposed to open, that she was postponing it. At the time she seemed to say the problems were COVID and production-related, but stories surfaced that folks on the production team said she was impossible to please.

Adele has now addressed it, telling the BBC, "I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down." She went on ... "I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

But, then she held her ground, saying, "I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision. I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money. I'm like, the show's not good enough.”

She said she's working on rescheduling, but it seems there have been more problems ... there were reports she tried a different venue but that apparently didn't materialize.

