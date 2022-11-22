Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ohio Newborns Wrapped In 'Beat Michigan' Swaddles Ahead Of Wolverines-Buckeyes Game

Buckeyes Vs. Wolverines Ohio Newborns Wrapped In Anti-Michigan Swaddles ... As Rivalry Game Looms

11/22/2022 3:27 PM PT
Here's further proof Big Ten football is taken VERY seriously in Ohio -- droves of newborns in the state this week have been wrapped in "Beat Michigan" swaddles ... as the Buckeyes prepare to play the Wolverines in a huge game this weekend.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center was the facility providing the anti-Michigan paraphernalia to the babies -- with, of course, parents' permission -- and while Wolverines fans may not enjoy it so much, it's adorable as hell.

The kids got red blankets with the words "Beat Michigan" inscribed in them -- with the M crossed out. They were also gifted some Buckeye-colored beanies.

Some proud, cheesin' parents posed with the Ohio State-clad kids ... and, surely, they're hoping those smiles stay on their faces on Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

The game goes down at noon -- and with both teams coming in with 11-0 records ... it almost certainly means a spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line.

No pressure!

