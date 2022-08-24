Lakers Give UCLA Newborns Kobe Bryant Gear On Legend's 44th Bday

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday, giving UCLA newborns -- who were born on the same day as Mamba (8/23) -- gear inspired by the Hall of Fame legend.

The Lakers posted pics of the babies wearing white hats featuring Kobe's iconic No. 8 ... along with a welcome note from the team and staff at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD!” the note reads. “One of your family’s most special days has landed on one of our organization’s most celebrated days."

"On this year's Kobe day, here's to your next-generation Lakers fan. They've already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them."

This is the second straight year the Lakers have donated the KB24-inspired care package to babies born on the Mamba's bday ... since he tragically passed away in 2020.

Kobe -- who won five NBA championships and broke numerous NBA records -- played 20 seasons, all with the Lake Show ... retiring in 2016 after dropping 60 points in his final game.