Colorado Shooting Suspect Bloodied and Bruised in First Court Appearance

The suspected Colorado shooter is appearing in court for the first time since the mass murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich -- who appeared bloodied and bruised, with significant damage to their face -- appeared on video for the judge Wednesday for a hearing in the case. Aldrich's time with the judge only lasted a couple mins, without much significance -- they'll be back in court December 6.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Aldrich's public defender says their client uses they/them pronouns and will be referred to as Mx. Aldrich in future proceedings. It's the first time Aldrich has claimed to be part of the LGBT community on paper or even publicly.

The problem ... it doesn't appear Aldrich has ever identified as nonbinary in the past. As far as we've seen ... Aldrich has never gone by these pronouns. So, naturally, many are questioning whether this could be a play to avoid federal hate crime charges.

In any case, there are other things Aldrich is requesting here -- including notice of whether law enforcement has accessed their electronics and/or social media, noting some material may be privileged and that Aldrich hasn't given permission for certain records to be perused.

Aldrich is also requesting other private records to remain sealed, including medical and/or psychiatric treatment they might've ever received. Essentially, Aldrich and their counsel are demanding to know what the government has accessed of theirs thus far, and to provide any waivers of release they claim to have obtained from Aldrich at this court hearing.

Aldrich seems to want any personal material that can receive confidentiality and privilege under Colorado law to stay under wraps from public view as the case plays out. TMZ will be streaming the hearing to see if the judge weighs in, and if Aldrich addresses the court.