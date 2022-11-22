Colorado Shooter Tells Cops to Breach in Erratic 2021 Bomb Threat Video

So He Could Blow It Up

The Colorado gunman who shot and killed 5 people at a nightclub egged on cops to enter his mother's home back in 2021, but vowed to blow the place sky high -- further begging the question: why wasn't he disarmed under the state's red flag law???

In the video, Anderson Lee Aldrich can be seen pacing in the house wearing tactical gear -- claiming he'll set off the alleged explosives if officers breach the building.

He then shouts out, urging cops to enter -- adding, "Let's f***ing see it!" -- as we reported, Aldrich later exited the house and turned himself over to cops. No bomb was found in the home.

Aldrich was initially charged with 2 felonies, which were later dropped ... though it's unclear why.

Incredibly, Colorado's red flag law was never enforced ... which gives authorities the power to obtain "extreme risk protection orders" and take any weapons from a potentially dangerous person.