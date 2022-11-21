CO Shooting Suspect Threatened to Kill Mother with Makeshift Bomb

Play video content CNN

The suspected gunman who murdered 5 people and injured dozens of others at a gay nightclub has a troubling rap sheet ... which includes making a bomb threat against his own mother.

Cops have identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the man in custody on suspicion of shooting up Club Q Saturday in Colorado Springs

Aldrich was arrested back in June after his mom called cops, fearing he would kill her. She said he threatened to blow up her home with a makeshift bomb. When cops arrived they found Aldrich wandering the streets a mile from his home. He somehow escaped and after an hour's standoff, he was taken into custody. No bomb was found in the house, but Aldrich was charged with 2 felonies. The charges were dropped and the records sealed -- unclear why.

His mom was so concerned she posted pleas for help on Facebook, looking for a PTSD therapist and a boxing coach.

Aldrich's grandfather is Randy Voepel, California State Assemblyman and MAGA supporter who praised the actions of the January 6th insurrectionists, comparing them to American Revolutionaries. Voepel was just rejected by voters in the midterms.