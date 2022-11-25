Walmart Mass Killer Allegedly Targeted Victims, Shot Dead Bodies

The man who fatally shot 6 of his Walmart co-workers was so angry at some of them he reportedly kept shooting them after they were already dead.

Walmart manager Andre Bing went on his Tuesday night killing rampage inside the Chesapeake, Virginia, department store ... but, for some reason he spared the life of one of his colleagues, Jessica Wilczewski.

Wilczewski gave an interview to the Associated Press, explaining she was in the employee break room when Bing entered with his semi-automatic handgun.

She said, "The way he was acting -- he was going hunting. The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out."

Wilczewski watched in horror as Bing committed overkill. "What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead," she said. "He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead."

Wilczewski, who had only been working at the store for five days, said she crouched under a table to take cover when the gunfire erupted. At some point, Bing walked over to her and said, "Jessie, go home."

She then dashed out of the store before Bing killed himself with his own pistol. She later speculated Bing had spared her life because she was a new employee.