Celebs Matching Their Way Into The Holidays

11/27/2022 7:07 AM PT
Famous Families Matching In Holiday Pajamas
The weather outside isn't exactly frightful in Hollywood ... nevertheless, a bunch of celebs and their families have bundled up and then snuggled up in matching PJs!!!

Not all are from H-Wood, but you get the point. Steph Curry's fam, LeBron James' squad, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a bunch of other broods are coordinating outfits for the season.

Didn't know it was such a thing, but apparently, it is. Gotta say it's pretty cool!

Happy holidays.

