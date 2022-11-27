Celebs Matching Their Way Into The Holidays
Celebs Celebrating Holidays It's a Match!!!
11/27/2022 7:07 AM PT
The weather outside isn't exactly frightful in Hollywood ... nevertheless, a bunch of celebs and their families have bundled up and then snuggled up in matching PJs!!!
Not all are from H-Wood, but you get the point. Steph Curry's fam, LeBron James' squad, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a bunch of other broods are coordinating outfits for the season.
Didn't know it was such a thing, but apparently, it is. Gotta say it's pretty cool!
Happy holidays.