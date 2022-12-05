Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!

Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!

12/5/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this cute guy in his Batman tee turned into a global performer, he was just throwing on his hockey skates, heading to practice and working on becoming an actor while growing up in The Great White North.

After starring in a drama series on the CTV network for 7 seasons, he propelled himself big time into the music scene and "Nothing Was The Same." When he's not selling out concert venues around the world, you can catch him partying with icon Martha Stewart.

Need one more hint? He goes by numerous nicknames.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later