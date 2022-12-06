George Wallace Says He'll Leave Country If Herschel Walker Gets Elected

Play video content TMZ.com

Stand-up comic George Wallace says if Herschel Walker gets elected to the U.S. Senate, a lot's gonna change -- like his home address, and also ... he's officially off ALL Walkers!!!

The comedy legend talked politics with us Monday at LAX, but with a heavy dose of humor. He says as much nonsense as there is going on in L.A., it looks like ATL is up against way worse.

Of course, Tuesday is Georgia's runoff election ... which will decide once and for all if HW takes the cake, or incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock stays put.

It's pretty obvious who George is endorsing -- the dude is definitely not a fan of Walker whatsoever, and he made that perfectly clear to us with a list of others similarly named who aren't good in his book any longer. Sorry, Johnny ... and even you, Jimmy.

When we ask what'll happen if Herschel wins, he didn't hesitate to offer up the ol' "I'm leaving the country" reply we've heard from countless celebs.