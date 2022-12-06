'Lord Of The Rings' Movie Set Listed On Airbnb For 2-Night Stay

"Lord of the Rings" fans can properly geek out ... because anyone wanting to travel to Middle-earth and channel their inner Bilbo Baggins can do so by spending the night in one of the most iconic sets the franchise has to offer.

The original Hobbiton village, featured in the 'LOTR' and "The Hobbit" trilogies, just got listed on Airbnb ... giving fans the chance to live like Hobbits in the OG filming location in New Zealand’s Waikato region.

The 2,500-acre pastures of rolling green hills are up for the taking and fans have the opportunity to snag the property for NZ$10 a night -- to honor the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ... right around $6 for the U.S.

The lucky guests will get private access to their own Hobbit Hole ... and can enjoy an evening feast in The Green Dragon Inn, their own Second Breakfast, refreshments daily, and take a behind-the-scenes private tour of the set.

The property usually functions as a tour facility throughout the year ... but living in a monumental space like this is its own unexpected journey.

Hobbits, elves, wizards, and others looking to spend a few days down at The Shire can book their once-in-a-lifetime stay on Airbnb starting December 13. Hobbiton Co-Founder Russell Alexander with host three individual two-night stays with up to four guests in March of 2023.