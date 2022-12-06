St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin Arrested For Third DWI

St. Louis Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin was busted for driving while intoxicated in Missouri on Sunday ... marking his third DWI arrest.

Creve Coeur PD says 48-year-old McLaughlin's white sedan was failing to stay in one lane before conducting a traffic stop ... and once he was pulled over, there were several clues to indicate he was under the influence.

Police added there were two separate reports phoned in regarding McLaughlin's driving ... with the tipsters believing he was impaired.

During the stop, McLaughlin underwent a field sobriety test ... and based on the results, he was arrested for DWI.

This is McLaughlin's third DWI arrest -- he was also busted in 2010 and 2011.

On Monday, McLaughlin was charged with "Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated" ... a Class E felony offense that carries a maximum potential penalty of four years behind bars.

McLaughlin -- who has called Cardinals games since 2000 -- was transferred to the St. Louis Justice Center, where he was held on a $25,000 cash only bond. He was released on Monday.

The Cardinals and Bally Sports addressed McLaughlin's arrest ... saying, "We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night."