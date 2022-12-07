Police Respond to Sen. Ted Cruz's Home for Emergency Involving Daughter

Sen. Ted Cruz says his teenage daughter is "okay" after cops were called to his Texas home Tuesday night for a medical emergency.

Houston PD responded to Cruz's house in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood around 8 PM after receiving a report of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds to their arm. The Senator, his wife Heidi and their 2 daughters, ages 11 and 14, live in the house.

One person was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Although police are not disclosing the patient's name, Cruz's rep issued a statement to ABC News, saying ... "This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay."

It's unclear if Sen. Cruz was home at the time, or who called 911.

Play video content

His rep adds, "There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time."