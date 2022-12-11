Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Would've Led Armed Jan. 6 Insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene If I Had Planned Jan. 6 ... We Woulda Gotten the Job Done!!! 😬

12/11/2022 2:04 PM PT
marjorie taylor greene
Getty

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly said if the mobilization of the Jan. 6 insurrection was in her hands, she would've made sure it was mission accomplished for Donald Trump.

The Georgia lawmaker made the shocking statement Saturday night during the New York Young Republican Club gala -- where she, Donald Trump Jr. and other prominent members of the GOP were in attendance to preach their policy positions as part of the new Congress.

Marjorie Taylor
AP

Per the New York Post ... Greene, at one point said on Jan. 6, "I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed." Bannon was in the audience, BTW -- it's unclear how the crowd reacted.

While this moment of her speech wasn't caught on camera, other ones certainly were ... and they too raised eyebrows, especially when she got to the topic of sex toys at big box stores.

She was talking about the state of the country, from her POV, and mentioned that you can buy butt plugs and dildos at Target and CVS these days -- which she considers an outrage. The audience didn't seem all that amused by her bringing it up ... and she apologized.

MTG did note, however, that with Republicans now controlling the House again ... she and her colleagues plan to attend to issues they consider important -- including the Hunter Biden laptop issue, President Biden's handling of certain matters these past 2 years and more.

In other words ... we're in for a log-jammed next couple of years, it seems. And with sentiments like these about the attack on the Capitol being spoken so freely and openly ... it's likely to be an all-out fist fight the whole way through.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later