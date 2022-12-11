Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Would've Led Armed Jan. 6 Insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly said if the mobilization of the Jan. 6 insurrection was in her hands, she would've made sure it was mission accomplished for Donald Trump.

The Georgia lawmaker made the shocking statement Saturday night during the New York Young Republican Club gala -- where she, Donald Trump Jr. and other prominent members of the GOP were in attendance to preach their policy positions as part of the new Congress.

Per the New York Post ... Greene, at one point said on Jan. 6, "I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed." Bannon was in the audience, BTW -- it's unclear how the crowd reacted.

While this moment of her speech wasn't caught on camera, other ones certainly were ... and they too raised eyebrows, especially when she got to the topic of sex toys at big box stores.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala:



“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. …This is the state that we’re living in right now.” pic.twitter.com/99ftnsEyA5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 11, 2022 @patriottakes

She was talking about the state of the country, from her POV, and mentioned that you can buy butt plugs and dildos at Target and CVS these days -- which she considers an outrage. The audience didn't seem all that amused by her bringing it up ... and she apologized.

MTG did note, however, that with Republicans now controlling the House again ... she and her colleagues plan to attend to issues they consider important -- including the Hunter Biden laptop issue, President Biden's handling of certain matters these past 2 years and more.

The list of reasons to impeach Joe Biden only continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/AWRg4PWoMw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 11, 2022 @mtgreenee